High alert issued in Mumbai after 26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Agencies in Mumbai and surrounding coastal areas around Mumbai were put on alert on Thursday after the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, as per a police official. Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, agencies in Mumbai and the nearby coastal areas are on high alert.(PTI/representative )

The Maharashtra Home Department has instructed the Mumbai Police to increase vigilance at sea.

The attack, which was carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the valley and claimed a total of 26 lives, mostly tourists and left several others injured.

Earlier, asserting that India will not rest until "justice" is pursued, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth."

Addressing people at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi said that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

"On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and in pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. Terrorism will never break India's spirit. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times," PM Modi said.

"I want to say in clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror," he added.