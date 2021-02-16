High court grants bail to cab driver arrested in Delhi riots case
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a cab driver who was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in north-east Delhi in February last year and in connection with the death of a police officer during the violence, observing that according to his call detail records (CDR) he was not even in the vicinity of the area where the incident occurred.
The present case, the high court noted, pertained to the communal riots which erupted in north-east Delhi on February 24 last year when a police team deployed at an "illegal protest site" at Chandbagh there was "brutally attacked without provocation" and a Head Constable, Ratanlal, was shot dead while several other policemen, including a DCP, were grievously injured.
The court said that according to the CDR of the accused cab drive -- Mohd Danish -- on the date of incident, February 24, 2020, "he was not even in the vicinity of the violence affected area i.e. Main Wazirabad Road".
The court also noted that according to the CDR, no call was made by him to any of the other accused in the instant case.
"Undisputedly, there is no CCTV footage or viral video to implicate the present petitioner (Danish)," Justice Suresh Kait observed and said, "In view of the facts discussed above and the facts that charge-sheet has already been filed, the petitioner is no more required for investigation and trial of the case shall take substantial time, I am of the view, the petitioner deserves bail."
The court directed that he be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of ₹20,000 and with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.
It directed Danish not to influence the prosecution witnesses during the trial and disposed of his plea seeking bail in the case.
The instant case relates to an FIR lodged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, criminal conspiracy, common intention, rioting, rioting with a weapon, disobeying prohibitory orders, inciting communal violence and causing hurt to a public servant during discharge of his duty, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Arms Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: Flight makes emergency landing in Indore after windshield crack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biplab Deb's 'BJP in Nepal' comment upsets Kathmandu, draws 'formal objection'
- Deb's remarks came against the backdrop of efforts by India and Nepal to mend ties that were hit by a border row last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India set to clear some investment proposals from China in coming weeks: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress to build anti-CAA movement memorial if voted to power in Assam
- The Congress said the memorial will highlight the struggle of the people who oppose the legislation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High court grants bail to cab driver arrested in Delhi riots case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Challenges, progress during rescue operation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vizag steel plant anti-privatisation protest pits YSR Congress against TDP
- TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should take up the cause of thousands of workers of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new death in 17 states and UTs; No fresh Covid-19 case in 6 of them in 24 hrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Agitating farmers illegally tapping electricity, damaging roads': NHAI
- The highway authority said farmers are stealing electricity to run their washing machines, heaters, TVs, etc. The NHAI urged the UP government to get the expressway cleared.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 8.7 million people inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP govt helped farmers find an alternative to stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid rescue ops in Uttarakhand, identifying decomposed bodies a big challenge
- Many of the bodies that were found in slush and in the Alaknanda river have decomposed badly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Shantanu Muluk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials say prestigious projects under Srinagar Smart City near completion
- Locals, however, feel otherwise. A resident said, "apart from a concrete flyover, nothing much has changed".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African Covid variant detected in 4 returnees, Brazil variant in 1: ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox