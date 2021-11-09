Home / India News / High court pulls up Greater Chennai Corporation over waterlogging
india news

High court pulls up Greater Chennai Corporation over waterlogging

Following the 2015 floods, the state and GCC announced projects to improve the stormwater drainage network in the city. The corporation, in its 2016-17 budget, allocated 415 crore for drains
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin inspects a flood-affected area in Chennai on Monday. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin inspects a flood-affected area in Chennai on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Copy Link
By Divya Chandrababu

The Madras high court on Tuesday pulled up the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), questioning what it was doing since the 2015 floods as several parts of the city continued to be inundated following rains since Saturday. “Half the year, we are longing for water, and for the rest of the year, we are dying in water in Chennai,” the court said.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu warned of suo moto proceedings if the waterlogging was not brought under control. It criticised the corporation for its failure in taking up adequate measures to prevent the inundation.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu rains: Five die, homes destroyed; minister fears more losses

The bench made the observations while hearing a public interest litigation.

On November 7, Chennai received 21cm of rainfall, the highest recorded in a day in November since 2015 when floods in Chennai left people marooned for a week.

Following the 2015 floods, the state and GCC announced projects to improve the stormwater drain network in the city. The corporation, in its 2016-17 budget, allocated 415 crore for drains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out