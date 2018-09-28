High energy swell waves to be experienced along west, Tamil Nadu coasts

The weatherman has warned of very rough sea conditions due to high energy swell waves in the waters along the western and Tamil Nadu coasts over the weekend.

The sea waters along south Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar islands, low lying coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Goa will be affected between September 28 and 30, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

West Bengal will also be affected on Sunday.

The Hyderabad-based Indian Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has advised fishermen in these states to be cautious, water-based recreational activities to be suspended, avoid taking boats to the sea and boats be anchored at a fair distance from each other to avoid damage.

According to INCOIS’s wave forecasting system, high energy swell waves with periods of 16 to 20 seconds and heights between 1 to 1.5 metres will be experienced along the south-western coast of India.

“This event coincides with spring tide conditions. The effect will be amplified during high tides,” INCOIS said in a statement.

“Such swell waves are usually caused due to a distant weather disturbance. The disturbance can even be in the southern hemisphere but propagates to the northern hemisphere. These are distant waves. The disturbance could be because of a cyclone, a volcanic eruption or of any other nature,” said M Mohapatra, director general (meteorology) at IMD.

The high energy swell waves will be monitored on real time using instruments which have been deployed in the deep sea and near shore.

INCOIS has deployed a wave rider buoy off Seychelles for monitoring such events for early warning requirements and there is a plan to deploy one to the south of Sri Lanka soon.

In Kerala, the sea will be rough near the shore. Areas that may be affected include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod from evening of September 28 to the night of September 29.

In West Bengal, low lying areas of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas may experience high wave conditions between evening hours of September 29 and night of September 30.

Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna, Mashem and surrounding coasts of Karnataka will experience surges intermittently in the evening hours between September 28 and 29, low lying areas in Mormugoa, Panaji, Vasco Da Gama will be affected by the high waves till late on September 29.

In Mumbai, areas near the shore, including Malvan, Munage, Phanase, Velas, Colaba, Gateway of India will be affected till Saturday evening.

In Gujarat, Jakhau, Mundra, Kandla, Navlakhi, Rozi, Porbandar, Kambhat, Dahej, Bhavnagar, Suvali, Vansi, Valsad may be affected, according to warnings by INCOIS.

Apart from rough sea, the IMD has issued warning for heavy rain at some places over Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior Karnataka and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning in parts of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka on Saturday. There is a warning of heavy rain over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday also.

