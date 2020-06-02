e-paper
Home / India News / Highest single-day spike of 86 takes Kerala’s Covid-19 tally to 1,412

Highest single-day spike of 86 takes Kerala’s Covid-19 tally to 1,412

At least half of the total cases in Kerala have been reported in the last two weeks.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala’s Covid-19 numbers have risen sharply since people began returning to the states.
Kerala’s Covid-19 numbers have risen sharply since people began returning to the states. (ANI)
         

Kerala on Tuesday reported 86 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in a single day that took the state’s tally to 1,412 while a senior citizen died of the disease, the state’s health minister K K Shailaja said.

A 77-year-old Christian priest who was undergoing treatment after an accident died of Covid-19 taking the death toll in the state to 12. The man who was also a heart patient, was in Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital after the accident and health officials say they have no idea how he contracted the disease. They said it is difficult to identify his contacts at this juncture.

Out of 86 fresh cases 46 are expatriates, 26 came from other states and 12 infected the disease locally, the minister said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Out of the 1,412 cases 774 people are in hospitals. At least 627 people have been discharged from hospitals. The number of people under observation has risen to 1,47,000.

Kerala had managed the first two stages of the pandemic well but with people returning from abroad and other states, the number of positive cases has gone up sharply. At least half of the total cases have been reported in the last two weeks.

At one point, Kerala was on the verge of flattening the Covid-19 graph but cases galloped after the return of expatriates and others. On Monday the state had announced some concessions under Unlock 1 but imposed curfew in all 122 containment areas in the state.

