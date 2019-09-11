e-paper
Highlights| PM Modi launches scheme to vaccinate 500 million livestock in Mathura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ambitious National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, among a slew of government schemes for farmers.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mathura
PM Modi launches scheme to vaccinate 500 million livestock in Mathura.
PM Modi launches scheme to vaccinate 500 million livestock in Mathura.(Twitter: @PMOindia)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ambitious National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, among a slew of government schemes for farmers. Modi also personally interacted with farmers, veterinary doctors and plastic waste segregators. Taking his pledge to phase out single-use plastic he not only launched a welfare scheme to segregate plastic from waste but also interacted with a number of waste collectors.

Highlights of PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Mathura:

* Brajbhoomi has always inspired the world, humanity and life.Today, the whole world is looking for a role model for environmental protection. But India has always had a source of inspiration like Lord Krishna, whose imagination is incomplete without environmental love: PM

*Environment and livestock have always been a very important part of India’s economic thinking. For this weather it is Swachh Bharat, Jal -jeewan mission or encouraging agriculture and animal husbandry, by balancing nature and economic development, we are moving towards a strong and new India: PM

* The ambitious National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, among a slew of government schemes for farmers has been launched: PM

*We also launched nationwide workshops in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all 687 districts of the country with artificial insemination of livestock as one of the goals: PM

* We have to try to vacate our houses, offices, work areas from single use plastic by 2 October this year: PM

*I urge every organization- from every self help group working from village to village, civil society, social organizations, youth organizations, women’s circles, clubs, schools and colleges, government and private institutions, every person- to join this campaign: PM

*Animal husbandry and other businesses also have a big role in increasing the income of farmers. Whether animal husbandry, fish farming or bee keeping, the investment made on these, earns more. Therefore, in the last 5 years, we have moved ahead with a new approach on other options related to agriculture: PM

*From the quality of livestock to the variety of dairy products, all necessary steps were taken to expand: PM

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 12:32 IST

