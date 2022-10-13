Hijab ban split verdict: Police beef up precautionary measures in Karnataka, close watch on social media

In wake of the split verdict delivered by the Supreme Court in Karnataka hijab ban case on Thursday, police in the southern state are taking several precautionary measures to keep law and order of the region under control.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Udupi Akshay Hakay said that measures such as police picketing in important areas and continued patrolling are being undertaken, news agency ANI reported. “Also, [we are] keeping [a] close watch on social media to make sure no attempts [are] made to harm existing peace in the society,” he was quoted as saying.

In a major development, the apex court gave a split verdict after Justice Hemant Gupta withheld the Karnataka high court's ruling in March that prohibited hijab inside educational institutions. However, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia shared a different view of the matter, and allowed all appeals against the HC's judgment. Dhulia stated that wearing of hijab is a matter of choice for a Muslim girl, and there cannot be any restriction against it.

K'taka | Precautionary measures like police picketing in important areas & continued patrolling taken;also keeping close watch on social media to make sure no attempts made to harm existing peace in the society: SP Udupi, Akshay Hakay after split verdict by SC in hijab ban case pic.twitter.com/f0vsHwV0oi — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

The matter has now been referred to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for constituting an appropriate and larger bench to hear the same.

It is to be noted that the Karnataka HC had heard the matter earlier after petitions were filed on the behest of at least six protesting Muslim female students in Udupi who were barred by their college to attend classes wearing a hijab.

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh said as a “democratic government”, the state welcomes the verdict of the top court, but he expected a “better judgment”.

Meanwhile, Congress's leader of opposition in Upper House of Karnataka, BK Hariprasad lashed out at the BJP-ruled state government saying it has "succeeded in its plans that these girls (hijab-clad) should not get education.”

(With inputs from HT bureau)

