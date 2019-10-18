e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Himachal bypolls: Congress submits another memo to EC against BJP leaders for poll code violation

The party alleged that government machinery has been misused on large scale and government servants were being pressurised to vote for BJP candidate.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Friday submitted another memorandum to the state election commission (EC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers Mahinder Singh, Virender Kanwar, Vipin Parmar and speaker Rajeev Bindal, accusing them of luring voters by adopting illegal and unfair means.

The party alleged that government machinery has been misused on large scale and government servants were being pressurised to vote for BJP candidate.

This comes two days before the two assembly segments—Dharamshala and Pacchad—go to bypoll.

In a statement issued from Congress war room, the party alleged that it has received various reports of state government pressurising and threatening government employees to vote in favour of the BJP or else they will have to face consequences and will be transferred to remote areas after the bypolls.

“There are chances that the BJP might indulge in unlawful acts like distribution of money and liquor among voters on the night before the election as its leaders are worried about losing both the seats to Congress candidates,” said Hari Krishan Himral, political secretary to state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore. 

He said the BJP leaders are ‘surprised’ as they were not expecting Congress to give such a strong fight to the ruling government party.

“All members of legislative assemblies, senior Congress leaders, office bearers and workers have campaigned for Congress candidates which has surprised BJP leaders,” he added.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 22:54 IST

top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News