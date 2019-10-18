Himachal bypolls: Congress submits another memo to EC against BJP leaders for poll code violation

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:54 IST

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Friday submitted another memorandum to the state election commission (EC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers Mahinder Singh, Virender Kanwar, Vipin Parmar and speaker Rajeev Bindal, accusing them of luring voters by adopting illegal and unfair means.

The party alleged that government machinery has been misused on large scale and government servants were being pressurised to vote for BJP candidate.

This comes two days before the two assembly segments—Dharamshala and Pacchad—go to bypoll.

In a statement issued from Congress war room, the party alleged that it has received various reports of state government pressurising and threatening government employees to vote in favour of the BJP or else they will have to face consequences and will be transferred to remote areas after the bypolls.

“There are chances that the BJP might indulge in unlawful acts like distribution of money and liquor among voters on the night before the election as its leaders are worried about losing both the seats to Congress candidates,” said Hari Krishan Himral, political secretary to state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

He said the BJP leaders are ‘surprised’ as they were not expecting Congress to give such a strong fight to the ruling government party.

“All members of legislative assemblies, senior Congress leaders, office bearers and workers have campaigned for Congress candidates which has surprised BJP leaders,” he added.

