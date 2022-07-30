Home / India News / Himachal CM Jairam Thakur dances with folk artists. Watch

Himachal CM Jairam Thakur dances with folk artists. Watch

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 03:00 PM IST
In the video, the chief minister can be seen grooving with folk artists dressed in ethnic attires to the beat of several musical instruments.
(File Photo) Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur during an event.
(File Photo) Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur during an event.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Nisha Anand

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur joined some folk artists on stage as they performed. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the chief minister and the artists were seen performing traditional dance form- ‘Nati;

The clip shows the chief minister grooving with artists dressed in ethnic attires to the beat of several musical instruments like Dhol.

Kallu Nati, a famous dance form in Himachal Pradesh, is performed by dancing in slow swaying movements by making circles or standing in rows.

Earlier this month, the chief minister also laid the foundation for several development projects in the state. Reiterating that his government was ‘committed to restoring the glory of the town of Old Shimla’, he inaugurated projects worth 55 crore in the town, popularly called the 'Queen of Hills'.

The state of Himachal Pradesh is celebrating fifty years of statehood, a milestone which it achieved on January 25 this year. A number of events have been planned by the state government to acknowledge the ‘valuable contribution of their homeland in the country's progress’.

Also Read | Army jawans undertake 160-km-long high-altitude trekking in Himachal Pradesh

The government has fortified its promises to build a ‘Swarnim Himachal’ on several of these occasions.

The state is home to prominent political figures such as serving president of BJP, JP Nadda and Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting and is due to vote for the next government later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
himachal pradesh folk dance mandi district culture + 2 more
himachal pradesh folk dance mandi district culture + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out