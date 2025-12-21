Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday launched a pulse polio campaign here and said the Himachal Pradesh government is strengthening healthcare services from primary health centres to medical colleges. Himachal CM launches pulse polio campaign in Shimla

He announced the establishment of an Advanced Pediatric Centre at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities in Chamiyana, Shimla.

"The centre will provide world-class treatment for children, backed with modern infrastructure", he added.

Sukhu made these remarks during the launch of the state-level Intensified Pulse Polio Campaign at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla on National Immunisation Day. He also administered polio drops to young children.

He appreciated doctors, anganwadi and ASHA workers, ANMs, Panchayati Raj institutions, school teachers, and the district administration for their dedicated efforts in organising the campaign.

He further emphasised a new initiative to introduce special OPD consultation slots for senior citizens above 70 years of age, so that they do not have to wait and can receive timely and convenient treatment.

The chief minister said the government is prioritising the education and health sectors.

"World-class technology and modern infrastructure are also being developed to strengthen health services further. All vacant posts in the health department are being filled in a phased manner to improve medical services," Sukhu said.

Speaking about the polio campaign, he stated that the main objective is to maintain the state's polio-free status.

"Under the campaign, nearly six lakh children aged zero to five years would receive polio drops at 5,793 polio booths across the state. A total of 11,706 vaccination teams have been deployed to ensure the smooth execution of the campaign," the CM said.

He said that mop-up days would be observed on December 22 and 23, during which door-to-door visits will be carried out to cover left-out children, migrant families and high-risk areas.

"All required vaccines, cold-chain equipment and other logistics have been supplied to all districts already," he said.

The chief minister further stated that healthcare services in states are being upgraded to match the standards of leading institutions like AIIMS Delhi.

Modern trauma centres, equipped with advanced facilities, have been established to provide better care to patients.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.