Home / India News / Himachal CM Sukhu inducts 7 Cabinet ministers

Himachal CM Sukhu inducts 7 Cabinet ministers

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 12:43 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also appointed six MLAs as chief parliamentary secretaries

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (PTI)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (PTI)
ByGaurav Bisht

Nearly a month after the formation of the Himachal Pradesh government, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday expanded his Cabinet with seven MLAs sworn in as ministers. Apart from it, six MLAs have been made the chief parliamentary secretaries.

The MLAs inducted as ministers are Col (Retd.) Dhani Ram Shandil (Solan), Chander Kumar (Kangra), Harshwardhan Chauhan (Shillai), Jagat Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Rohit Thakur (Jubbal-Kotkhai), Anirudh Singh (Kasumpti) and Vikramaditya Singh (Shimla-Rural).

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arelkar administered the oath to the ministers in a ceremony held at Rajbhavan.

Shimla district got a lion’s share in the Cabinet with three ministerial berths while the electorally significant Kangra, where the Congress won 10 out of 15 seats got only one seat.

One minister each is from Solan, Kangra, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts.

Before the swearing in ceremony of the ministers, the chief minister administered oath to the six MLAs who have been made chief parliamentary secretaries (CPSs). The move to appoint CPSs is seen as an attempt to avoid any dissent as the cabinet lacks regional and caste balance.

The MLAs who took oath as CPSs are Sunder Singh Thakur (Kullu), Mohan Lal Brakta (Rohru), Ram Kumar Chaudhary (Doon), Ashish Butail (Palampur), Kishori Lal (Baijanth) and Sanjay Awasthi (Arki).

The oath ceremony of the CPSs was held at the state secretariat.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out