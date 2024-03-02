Himachal crisis: Digvijaya Singh says action will be taken against rebel MLAs ‘at the right time’

Morena, Madhya Pradesh: Reacting to cross-voting by six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections, Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that appropriate action will be taken against them at the right time. Congress MP Digvijay Singh (HT File Photo)

"Action will be taken against rebellions at the right time," Digvijay Singh said while speaking to reporters in Morena.

With regards to the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Digvijay Singh stated, “The decision will be made by our Central Election Committee (CEC).”

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh arrived in Morena to assess the preparations for the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which is scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh via the district.

The six Congress MLAs involved in the cross-voting are: Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Davinder K Bhutto, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma, and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal. The MLAs were later disqualified from the 68-member state assembly.

Following the disqualification of the MLAs, the state assembly's strength and the majority mark came down.

A group of All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers, namely Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel and D.K. Shivakumar, addressed the media in Shimla earlier, stating that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had taken responsibility for Abhishek Singhvi's defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Emphasizing the Congress government's commitment to complete its full five-year term, the AICC observers also announced the establishment of a six-member coordination committee to address internal disagreements.

The crisis confronting the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh highlighted the division within the state unit, with one faction headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the other by Pratibha Singh, the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress and wife of late CM Virbhadra Singh.

Regarding the disqualification of MLAs, Singh remarked that it would influence the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

