Himachal polls 2022: Covid not much of a concern, EC recommends 5-fold strategy

Updated on Oct 14, 2022 04:48 PM IST

The assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Chief election commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, and election commissioner, Anup Chandra Pandey, conducted the review meeting virtually.
ByKanishka Singharia

Coronavirus is no longer a major concern now, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Friday as he advised the poll-bound state of Himachal Pradesh to follow the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination, and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Addressing a press conference to announce the poll dates for Himachal Pradesh, Kumar said, “October is the month of festivals; we are adding one more festival to this month, which is the festival of democracy”. This would be the first time in nearly two years when restrictions would be eased for state elections.

EC commissioner also said, “We are making efforts to increase the participation of people in elections and we also try to manifest women empowerment through elections”.

The assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8, 2023.

Last month, Kumar along with election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey had visited the hill state to review poll preparedness.

The poll body did not announce the dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections during the conference.

Himachal Pradesh voted to elect its legislative assembly on November 9, 2017. In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly, the BJP defeated the Congress and won 44 seats, while the Congress secured only 21 seats in 2017. Currently, in the assembly, the BJP has 45 MLAs, while the Congress has 22 and CPI(M) has one.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

