Himachal will take at least 2 years to re-build; hope Centre helps fast: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has sought ₹8,000 crore from the Centre as assistance to re-build the state, which has faced large scale devastation due to highest rainfall in the state in July since 1953, and immediate relief of ₹2,000 crore. He added if the money comes on time, the state government will take at least two years to rebuild. Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in the past four days in New Delhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)

Sukhu in the past four days in New Delhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, apprising them about the “human and property” loss in the state. “My meetings were very satisfactory and we expect to get the first instalment of the relief money quickly,” Sukhu said, while speaking to this reporter.

The Himachal chief minister described the damage to people’s property, including agriculture fields and orchards, as “massive” and said the central team has submitted its report to the central government. “I hope that the Centre releases the money fast. I spoke to Amit Shah ji earlier and we received ₹180 crore, which is advance payment from the state disaster relief fund due to the state in December. The money was the state’s right. Now, we are seeking assistance,” he said, claiming the state has not received any “interim” relief from the Centre so far. The CM urged the Centre to release interim relief immediately.

The CM said he requested Gadkari to build tunnels to avoid landslide prone stretches of Shimla-Kalka national highway so that the vital link to the Indo-China border works without interruption. “This is the most important road of Himachal and its frequent closure is not good for national security. We have urged the road transport minister to construct tunnels, wherever possible, to reduce slope cutting. The tunnels reduce travelling time and also is less harmful to ecology,” he said.

Shimla-Kalka and Chandigarh-Manali highways have been closed for long durations in July and August due to repeated landslides, which experts attributed to poor highway expansion. Sukhu said that even Gadkari admitted the damage was “much more than anticipated” and has suggested some remedial measures for the highways.

The CM blamed the devastation on cloudbursts and flash-floods, whose frequency, he claimed had increased in the past three decades, causing rivers “frequently” changing its course. However, experts said over development in river’s “natural” course is the real reason. Sukhu did not agree with experts on depletion of forest cover, increase of plastic pollution in rivers and water streams and unplanned constructions as a reason for loss of life and property and increase in frequency of cloud bursts. “Some people have may have built homes along rivers but it is not a major issue. Climate change is the cause,” he said.

On increasing tourist flow having its impact on local infrastructure and ecology, the CM said, the state government will augment its infrastructure to bring more tourists. “Our target is to bring 15 million tourists to the state in next few years,” he said, brushing aside the question on the need for tourism management to minimise its impact on nature. “Not just Manali or Shimla, we will be opening new areas for tourism and will develop infrastructure there,” he said.

In the same vein, he added, in pristine Chandertal in Lahaul district, a minister was deputed for the first time to rescue tourist from there after Air Force refused to conduct more sorties. On whether Chandertal has ecological capacity to hold so many people, the CM said, most tourists were staying in tents and they would improve infrastructure there for tourists.

The CM also said that effort is on to repair the link roads so that apple production is not affected. “We have released ₹80 crore for restoring link roads and have issued necessary directions to the chief secretary to use all government machinery to ensure the fruit reaches market,” he said. The CM said they have increased relief money for damaged houses from ₹5,000 to ₹one lakh.

Sukhu expected the state will take at least two years to restore normalcy and rebuild the damaged infrastructure. Asked if the Centre does not pay ₹8,000 crore sought, the CM said the state will rebuild with its own resources. “I cannot leave people in lurch. I am sure that the Centre will help people of Himachal in the time of crisis,” he said.

As many as 197 deaths have been reported in the state since monsoon onset on June 24 with 31 missing and 222 injured. Himachal has received highest July rainfall since 1953, which was also third highest since 1901.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Chetan Chauhan Chetan Chauhan is National Affairs Editor. A journalist for over two decades, he has written extensively on social sector and politics with special focus on environment and political economy. ...view detail