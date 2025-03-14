Himachal Pradesh: Ex-Congress MLA shot at his residence in Bilaspur, hospitalised

Bamber Thakur, a former Congress MLA, was shot at by unidentified assailants at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur. Bumber Thakur, a former Congress MLA, was shot at by unidentified assailants at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.(@bumber_thakur/X)

Thakur, along with his personal security officer were injured in the attack, PTI quoted police officials as saying.

According to police, the attackers fired around 12 rounds of bullets. Immediately after the attack, Thakur was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla while the PSO was rushed to the AIIMS Bilaspur.

"Ex MLA Bambar Thakur and two people were injured during the alleged firing in Bilaspur; PSO Sanjay was referred to AIIMS, and Ex MLA at IGMC Bilaspur," Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Dhawan told ANI.

Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Punjab's Moga

In another development, a Shiv Sena leader was shot dead in Punjab's Moga on Thursday night, while a boy was also injured in the attack, police told PTI.

"The deceased, Mangat Rai alias Manga, was the Moga district president of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena," a police official said.

The incident occurred when Manga, who had stepped out of the house to buy groceries, was attacked by three unknown persons at around 10 pm.

The bullet initially missed Manga and hit a 12-year-old boy who was passing through the area, he said.

Manga then immediately fled the area on a two-wheeler, but the assailants chased him.

During the chase, the attackers fired at Manga again, this time successfully, and ran away from the spot.

Manga was taken to a hospital by police, where he was declared dead by doctors. The injured child was initially admitted to the Moga Civil Hospital and later referred to another hospital for better treatment, according to an official.