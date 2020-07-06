‘Himachal Pradesh first state where cent percent households have LPG gas connections’: CM Thakur

india

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have cent percent households with LPG gas connections, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

“Today, Himachal is the first state in the country where every family has a gas connection. Women have got the most relief because of this scheme. The work that women used to do in smoke on the stove is easily done with the help of gas connections,” Thakur tweeted.

Thakur’s comments after his virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana on Monday.

Today we interacted with the beneficiaries of ‘Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana’ through video conferencing. It is a matter of joy that due to this ambitious scheme, lakhs of families of Himachal Pradesh who have no gas connection have benefitted,” the chief minister posted.

Last month, CM Thakur said that over 1.36 lakh women across the state were provided free gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna besides three free gas cylinders during Covid-19 pandemic.

“Besides, over 1.12 lakh beneficiaries were benefitted under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by giving them two installments of ₹ 500 each. The Union government also deposited ₹500 each for three months from April to June, into the accounts of 5.90 lakh women under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna,” Thakur said last month while addressing a virtual rally of office bearers and workers of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.