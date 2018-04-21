Himachal Pradesh govt seeks explanation from two Himachal DGPs 

Himachal Pradesh government has sought an explanation from director general of police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi and his colleague DGP (police) Somesh Goyal on their conduct and breach of rules.

Sita Ram Mardi along with southern range deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Asif Jalal and Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal visited sub jail in Kaithu on February 10.

Mardi had claimed he visited jail to inspect ongoing construction work at Kaithu Jail. But soon after, allegations came that Mardi met former superintendent of police and an accused in the custodial death case DW Negi. Negi is being charged for conspiring custodial death of Suraj, one of the six suspected for rape and murder of a girl whose naked body was found in Bankura forest near Hilaila village.

Later, DGP (prisons) Somesh Goyal filed a written complaint to the state government and home department stating that Mardi breached jail security and met Negi without seeking prior permission of the court. He also sent a a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stating the scenario of meeting between the two. Negi, known for his proximity with former chief minister Virbhadra Singh is close to Sita Ram Mardi. As per the sources, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's security officer Padam Thakur was also present in the jail when Mardi met Negi.

The state home department has issued notices to both Mardi and Goyal seeking an explanation for their conduct and Mardi’s reason to visit jail and Goyal’s letter to the CBI regarding the alleged visit. “We have sought replies from both of them,” chief secretary Vineet Chawdhary.

Home secretary Prabodh Saxena said it will take time to study the case. “It's a different kind of case and we will have to study the replies,” he said.

After Mardi's visit, Himachal Pradesh prison department had issued notice to Kaithu Jail superintendent Lalit Mohan Sharma for facilitating a meeting between Mardi and Negi.