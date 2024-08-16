Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.2 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 17, 2024 26.7 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 26.01 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 25.96 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 21.91 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 23.21 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 24.78 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 27.56 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 29.28 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.78 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 32.92 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 16, 2024, is 24.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.2 °C and 25.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 27.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

