Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.13 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 1, 2024 28.03 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 25.24 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 23.85 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 24.17 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 27.09 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 25.55 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 25.66 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 31, 2024, is 27.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.13 °C and 29.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.59 °C and 28.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

