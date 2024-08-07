Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 7, 2024
Aug 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 7, 2024, is 21.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.37 °C and 24.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.63 °C and 24.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.63 °C and 24.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 8, 2024
|23.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|24.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|25.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 11, 2024
|21.63 °C
|Light rain
|August 12, 2024
|21.72 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|26.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|28.52 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.35 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|25.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|22.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.36 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 7, 2024
SHARE
Copy