Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 10, 2024 13.43 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 17.34 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 17.23 °C Sky is clear December 13, 2024 17.3 °C Sky is clear December 14, 2024 19.18 °C Broken clouds December 15, 2024 21.21 °C Sky is clear December 16, 2024 21.05 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.79 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 28.04 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.57 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 22.12 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.43 °C Light rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 9, 2024, is 9.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.01 °C and 12.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.14 °C and 15.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.With temperatures ranging between -0.01 °C and 12.19 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

