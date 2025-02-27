Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 27, 2025, is 11.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.14 °C and 11.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.67 °C and 8.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 11.06 Moderate rain March 1, 2025 7.99 Heavy intensity rain March 2, 2025 14.41 Moderate rain March 3, 2025 16.81 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 18.65 Light rain March 5, 2025 16.26 Light rain March 6, 2025 19.09 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



