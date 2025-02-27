Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 27, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 27, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 27, 2025, is 11.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.14 °C and 11.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.67 °C and 8.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 28, 2025
|11.06
|Moderate rain
|March 1, 2025
|7.99
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 2, 2025
|14.41
|Moderate rain
|March 3, 2025
|16.81
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|18.65
|Light rain
|March 5, 2025
|16.26
|Light rain
|March 6, 2025
|19.09
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025
