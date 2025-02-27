Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 27, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 27, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 27, 2025, is 11.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.14 °C and 11.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 27, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.67 °C and 8.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 28, 202511.06Moderate rain
March 1, 20257.99Heavy intensity rain
March 2, 202514.41Moderate rain
March 3, 202516.81Sky is clear
March 4, 202518.65Light rain
March 5, 202516.26Light rain
March 6, 202519.09Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.5 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.83 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.4 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru28.12 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.52 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad33.23 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.75 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

