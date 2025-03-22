Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 22, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 22, 2025, is 18.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.54 °C and 22.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.84 °C and 24.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 23, 2025 18.53 Scattered clouds March 24, 2025 22.78 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 24.45 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 26.17 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 26.54 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 26.11 Scattered clouds March 29, 2025 25.18 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Few clouds Kolkata 27.72 °C Light rain Chennai 29.96 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.36 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.89 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.62 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.31 °C Sky is clear



