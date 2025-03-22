Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 22, 2025, is 18.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.54 °C and 22.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.84 °C and 24.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 23, 2025
|18.53
|Scattered clouds
|March 24, 2025
|22.78
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|24.45
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|26.17
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|26.54
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|26.11
|Scattered clouds
|March 29, 2025
|25.18
|Sky is clear
