Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.51 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 2, 2024 27.26 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 26.64 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 26.05 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 25.58 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 25.54 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 25.5 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 25.57 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 1, 2024, is 25.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.51 °C and 27.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.75 °C and 28.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

