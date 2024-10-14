Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 15, 2024 24.04 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 24.16 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 23.93 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 23.7 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 23.57 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 23.05 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 22.92 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.48 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.03 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.27 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.51 °C Light rain Delhi 33.88 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 14, 2024, is 21.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.27 °C and 24.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.18 °C and 25.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

