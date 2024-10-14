Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 14, 2024, is 21.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.27 °C and 24.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.18 °C and 25.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 14, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 15, 2024
|24.04 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|24.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|23.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 18, 2024
|23.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|23.57 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|23.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|22.92 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
