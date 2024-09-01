Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.91 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 2, 2024 26.18 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 25.04 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 25.32 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 27.2 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 26.82 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 26.15 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 27.75 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 22.28 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 31.28 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.67 °C Light rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 1, 2024, is 26.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.91 °C and 28.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.59 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

