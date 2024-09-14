Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.39 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024
Sep 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 14, 2024, is 24.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.39 °C and 26.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.25 °C and 27.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 15, 2024
|26.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 16, 2024
|26.44 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|26.86 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|26.86 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 19, 2024
|26.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 20, 2024
|26.85 °C
|Light rain
|September 21, 2024
|26.91 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
