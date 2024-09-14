Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.39 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 15, 2024 26.64 °C Moderate rain September 16, 2024 26.44 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 26.86 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 26.86 °C Moderate rain September 19, 2024 26.91 °C Moderate rain September 20, 2024 26.85 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 26.91 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 14, 2024, is 24.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.39 °C and 26.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.25 °C and 27.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

