Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.9 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 27, 2024 24.1 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 25.23 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 24.97 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 26.5 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 26.74 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 27.12 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 26.92 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.61 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.3 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.84 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 31.4 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 26, 2024, is 22.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.9 °C and 24.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.18 °C and 25.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 26, 2024

