Himanta Biswa blames Miya Muslims for price hike; 'If buffalo doesn't...': Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi said there is a group in the country who will blame Miya Muslims for everything that goes wrong, if the buffalo doesn't give milk, or the hen does not lay eggs -- in a swipe as Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who blamed Miya Muslims for the soaring price of vegetables in Guwahati. Miya Muslims have their roots in Bangladesh. Miya Muslims have been increasing the rates in Guwahati, while the vegetable prices are lower in rural areas, Himanta Biswa said. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Miya Muslims are responsible for vegetable price rise in Guwahati.

"Today most of the vegetable sellers, rickshaw pullers, bus drivers, Ola-Uber drivers are Miya Muslims. Local Assamese youth should compete with them and snatch these jobs," the Assam chief minister said commenting on AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal who earlier said without Miya population Assam is incomplete.

Reacting to Himanta Biswa's statement, Owaisi said PM Modi has developed deep friendships with foreign Muslims. "Ask them for some tomatoes, spinach and potatoes," Owaisi tweeted. "There is a group of people in this country who will blame the Miya Muslims if their buffalo does not give milk, if their hen does not lay eggs. They will blame Miya Muslims for all their personal failures too. Nowadays, Modiji has a deep friendship with foreign Muslims. Get some tomatoes, spinach and potatoes from them," Owaisi added.

PM Modi recently visited Egypt and was conferred with the 'Order of the Nile' the highest honour of the country by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Muslim World League secretary-General Al-Issa met PM Modi in Delhi as he came on an official invitation from the Indian government.

This is not the first time that the Assam CM hit out at the Miya Muslims. Last year, on his instruction a Miya museum was sealed as it was allegedly built. At that time, Himanta said nothing in the museum belonged to Miya Muslims, except the lungi.

