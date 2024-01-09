Himanta Sarma claims attempt to hack his Facebook account by Pakistan hackers

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that the hackers attempted to hack his Facebook account. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

Sarma said that the attempt was made today evening. He also said that preliminary investigation hinted that hackers might be operating from Pakistan.

"Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators", the chief minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier on Monday, Sarma highlighted a fake video where his distorted speech was showcased. While sharing the fake video on his X platform, he said that a malicious attempt was being made to distort his speech through a fake video.

The Assam CM also expressed concern over vested groups with criminal intentions spreading misinformation.

"See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading disinformation and communal disharmony. The long arms of the law will catch up with these elements," Sarma said in an X post.

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh quickly repsonded to the Sarma's complaint saying the CID would register a criminal case and investigate the matter.

"Noted Sir. CID Assam would register a criminal case and investigate people behind," DGP Singh said.