Himanta Biswa Sarma invokes ‘Aurangzeb’ in attack on Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi; TMC responds

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday invoked Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to attack West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI)

Speaking at a gathering in Kolkata, Sarma said that as Aurangzeb had ‘vowed to end Hinduism’ but failed to do so, both Banerjee and Gandhi will also fail.

"Aurangzeb had vowed to destroy Hinduism, but Hinduism did not end, Aurangzeb ended. Today, I would like to say to Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi that if they think that they can end Hinduism, I would like to tell them that Hinduism will not end. They will end. Hinduism can never end,” Sarma said.

Sarma said that Hinduism has a 5000-year-old history and equated West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress.

"We have a 5000-year-old history. Ups and downs are natural. Sometimes TMC will come in Bengal. Sometimes Congress will come in the country. But Narendra Modi will also come," Sarma added amid applause.

TMC’s sharp response to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ‘Aurangzeb’ remarks

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC issued a sharp response to BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma invoking Aurangzeb to attack the ruling party in Bengal. Party leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that Sarma's party (BJP) does the politics of religion.

“Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is talking nonsense. His party does Hindu, Muslim, and Christian. But this is Bengal, here Hindus, Muslims and Christians, are all supporters of Mamata Banerjee... Entire Bengal (supports her), because the development schemes here do not have the name of any religion on them,” the TMC leader said.

Ghosh also pointed out the schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government that have benefited the Hindus of the state. He asked Sarma to not get involved in such things.

“For example, in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee funds every Durga Puja committee to promote Durga Puja. During the time of Corona, the funding was increased and the BJP opposed it... Now they are giving statements. Himanta Biswa Sarma should not be involved in all of this now," Ghosh added.