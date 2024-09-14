Hindi has unbreakable relation with every Indian language: Amit Shah on Hindi Diwas

All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, and the official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, extending his greetings on the Hindi Diwas. Shah said the country’s progress is intertwined with the enrichment of its languages. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering on the occasion of Hindi Diwas in Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

“Heartiest greetings on Hindi Diwas to all fellow citizens. The official language Hindi has an unbreakable bond with every Indian language,” Shah posted on X in Hindi.

“All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, without enriching them we cannot move forward. Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language. This year Hindi has completed 75 years of public communication and national unity as the official language of the country. I am confident that by taking all Indian languages together, official language Hindi will continue to contribute towards realising the resolution of a developed India,” he added.

Shah said that this year’s Hindi Diwas marked 75 years since the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language on September 14, 1946.

He added that the Diamond Jubilee of Hindi’s official status will be celebrated this year, underlining its importance not only as the official language but also in relation to the various languages spoken across India’s states.

“Whether it is Gujarati, Marathi or Telugu, every language gives strength to Hindi and Hindi gives strength to every language...In the last 10 years, a lot of work has been done under the leadership of PM Modi to strengthen Hindi and local languages. PM Modi has put forth the importance of Hindi in front of the world by giving speeches in Hindi on many international forums and has also increased the interest towards our languages in our country,” he said.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 in memory of the decision made by the Constituent Assembly in 1949 to adopt Hindi as one of India’s official languages.