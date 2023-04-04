Plea in SC seeks compensation for victims of violence during Ram Navami

Terming the Ram Navami violence in several parts of the country as “pre-planned” hate crimes against Hindus, a Lucknow-based organisation, Hindu Front for Justice, approached the Supreme Court on Monday demanding compensation for victims and criminal action against members of the Muslim community involved in the attacks.

Communal clashes erupted in several parts of the country during the Ram Navami celebrations last week. (PTI)

“It is unfortunate that in independent India Hindus are not being allowed to take out religious processions peacefully and to observe their customary rites and rituals and same is being disturbed by a group of Muslims and the respective state governments have failed to take appropriate steps to prevent such mishappenings,” said the application filed filed by the organisation.

The application was filed in a pending public interest litigation (PIL) by journalist Qurban Ali and senior advocate Anjana Prakash where the top court is pursuing steps taken by states to curb hate speeches against Muslims at Dharam Sansads following inflammatory speeches made at a similar event at Haridwar in December 2021.

Producing documentary and video recording of the instances of violence that took place on Ram Navami (March 30) in the states of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Jharkhand and the following day in some states, the application said, “It is necessary that the state be directed to take appropriate steps to determine the loss sustained by the victims and the amount of compensation be recovered from the miscreants after due identification.”

The Lucknow-based trust through its President Ranjana Agnihotri also took exception to a statement by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee cautioning Hindus from taking out Ram Navami procession through Muslim areas.

“Every citizen of the country has the right to take out religious procession through public roads in a peaceful manner and such procession cannot be prevented because of the fact that the members of other community are in a dominant position in such areas,” said the application filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.

It further stated, “The religious procession of Hindus is attacked in a pre-planned manner as a section of Muslims have hatred against Hindu festivals due to which such hate crimes are committed,” adding, “The members of the Muslim community in order to create disharmony committed hate crimes by pelting stones at procession and also hiring hoodlums to attack the innocent devotees out of sheer hatred against Hindus.”

The Hindu body held the state governments to be at fault for violating a 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court in Tehseen Poonawala that required preventive and remedial action to curb hate crimes. “The mis-happenings on Ram Navamihas occurred because state machinery has failed to take preventive measures to prevent the hate crimes. The intelligence services are required to be strengthened so that in future such ugly incidents may be prevented,” the plea added.

Besides compensation for victims to be recovered from the miscreants, the application urged the top court to direct states to take preventive action in future to ensure no violence takes place during the Shobha Yatra or any festival including Ram Navami.

In Bengal, the Calcutta high court on Monday sought a detailed report on the clashes that rocked three districts during Ram Navami celebrations. In Bihar, the state government on Monday extended the suspension of mobile internet services in Rohtas and Nalanda districts, where communal clashes took place.

