 Hindu man thrashed for travelling with his Muslim co-worker: Cops | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
Hindu man thrashed for travelling with his Muslim co-worker: Cops

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jun 04, 2024 07:42 AM IST

The incident took place on Saturday when the victim was going with his colleague to recover loan amounts from clients

A group of men allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old Hindu man for travelling with a Muslim woman in Shivamogga city, police said on Monday.

While going on a bike, two Muslim men allegedly waylaid the duo and objected to the victim riding with a Muslim woman (Getty Images)
According to police, the injured man, identified as Nandan, is an employee of a private finance company and a resident of Seigetahalli in Shivamogga.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday when Nandan was going with his colleague Ameena (24) to recover loan amounts from clients.

While going on a bike, two Muslim men allegedly waylaid the duo and objected to Nandan riding with a Muslim woman, police said. Then Nandan was forced to the nearby wooden sawmill, where another group of 10–15 other Muslim men assaulted him with sticks. The victim ran out of the spot and was admitted to McGann Hospital.

Doddapete police inspector Ravi Patil said, “Following the complaint, we have registered a case under section 143 (unlawful assembly of people), 147 (punishment for rioting actions), 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 323 (punishment for causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt punishment), 341 (wrongful restraint of person), 504 (intentional insult-provoking breach), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 149 (offence by unlawful assembly) of the IPC against unidentified people. We are collecting CCTV footage to identify the accused.” The injured man has been undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital, police said.

Local BJP MLA Channabasappa visited the hospital to inquire about Nandan’s health. “Police should take stringent action those who violate laws.”

News / India News / Hindu man thrashed for travelling with his Muslim co-worker: Cops
