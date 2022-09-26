Home / India News / Hindu plaintiffs divided over carbon dating of ‘shivling’ in Gyanvapi

Hindu plaintiffs divided over carbon dating of ‘shivling’ in Gyanvapi

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:26 AM IST

Rakhi Singh, one of the five women plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case, on Sunday said carrying out “carbon dating of the Shivling is an anti-religion act”

On September 22, the Varanasi district court asked the Gyanvapi mosque management to file its objections to the plea for carbon dating of the structure claimed to be a “Shivling” found inside the complex by the next date of hearing in the matter (PTI)
ByOliver Fredrick

Days after a plea in the Varanasi district court demanded carbon dating of a structure that Hindu sides claim to be a “Shivling” found inside the Gyanvapi complex, plaintiffs appeared divided over the demand on Sunday.

Rakhi Singh, one of the five women plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case, on Sunday registered a strong protest, saying carrying out “carbon dating of the Shivling is an anti-religion act and a mockery of the feelings and beliefs of all Sanatanis (Hindus)”.

Terming the demand as a “publicity stunt”, Jitendra Singh Bisen, chief of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Singh and representative of Rakhi Singh, said collecting samples (for carbon dating) from the structure would be an act of “sacrilege”.

“Demand for carbon dating of the Shivling is certainly not acceptable and is a mere publicity stunt by the counsel, representing the other plaintiffs in the case,” said Bisen.

On September 22, the Varanasi district court asked the Gyanvapi mosque management to file its objections to the plea for carbon dating of the structure claimed to be a “Shivling” found inside the complex by the next date of hearing in the matter. The court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesh fixed September 29 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

“The Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case is all about seeking permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex and not about the existence of the Shivling,” said Bisen. “We strongly believe that the Shivling existed there since inception and we don’t need any carbon dating to prove it.”

“Carbon dating, if done, would be disrespect to the Shivling and would be a mockery of the belief of all Sanatanis,” claimed Bisen. “It is like putting a question mark on the existence of Shivling.”

The Hindu plaintiffs had earlier claimed that a “Shivling” was found close to a small reservoir used by Muslims to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz on the Gyanvapi complex. The mosque management, however, maintained it was part of the fountain system of the “wazookhana”.

Besides Rakhi Singh, four other women plaintiffs in the case have sought permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi complex.

“There is no split in opinion,” said Hari Shankar Jain, the counsel for the other four women plaintiffs in the case. “There are some people who think that conducting carbon dating would further damage the Shivling or it is against the religion, which is not true. The court is yet to decide on that front.”

