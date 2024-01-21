‘Hindus are awakened now': Devendra Fadnavis on Ram Temple event

Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has hailed the high spirits and devotion of people ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony is set to take place on January 22 at the temple. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis(X(formerly Twitter)/@Dev_Fadnavis)

Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Fadnavis shared a video of himself singing and interacting with people at a religious event in Nagpur.

"Yeh urza aur nazara sirf prabhu Shri Ram hi laa sakte hai !, Ek din aur... Hindu jaag gaya hai, mandir ban gaya hai aur dhawaj ab mandir par lahrane laga hai (Only Lord Ram can ensure this kind of atmosphere, Just one more day to go.....Hindus are awakened now, Mandir has been built and the flag is flying high)," Fadnavis captioned the video.

In the video, he can be seen singing an energetic song implying "Hindu Awakening". The lyrics of the song includes the naming of karsevaks, Veer Shivaji, Lord Ram and Guru Gobind Singh. A huge crowd of supporters are seen singing along while clapping and recording his rendition.

With just one day left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, massive security arrangements are in place in Ayodhya. Thousands of sages, devotees and tourists have already reached the holy city which has been decked up with beautiful flowers, saffron flags, cut outs of Lord Ram and posters bearing Hindu religious slogans.

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Thousands of celebrities, top dignitaries and VVIPs, including film stars, cricketers, industrialists, ministers are expected to attend the event. The auspicious event will mark the culmination of seven-day rituals which began on January 16.

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will be formally opened for worship rituals by the people from January 23 onwards.