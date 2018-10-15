Hisar on high-alert ahead of Rampal’s sentencing

With the quantum of sentence in a murder case involving self-styled godman Rampal and his followers set to be pronounced on Tuesday and different unions of Haryana roadways announcing a strike against the government’s decision to hire 720 private buses on kilometre basis, the Hisar range inspector general of police (IGP) Sanjay Kumar called a meeting on Monday to review the security arrangements in the district.

Sources said that more than 30 followers of the self-styled godman had reached Hisar on Sunday night, who were identified and sent back to their homes.

Cops to use drones for surveillance

Police spokesperson Harish Bhardwaj said, “In the meeting held under the leadership of director inspector general (DIG) B Satheesh Balan and IGP Sanjay Kumar on Monday, it was decided that six IPS officers, 10 DSPs, DIG, IGP and deputy commissioner (DC), will personally monitor the situation. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order condition.”

The police will also be using drones to monitor the law and order situation in the city.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 20:06 IST