‘Historic Day’: PM Modi hails India's commitment to chip manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for three new semiconductor plants – two in Gujarat and one in Assam. The projects, valued at ₹1.25 lakh crore, mark a crucial step towards India's efforts to become a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing. Tata Group is spearheading two of these groundbreaking ventures Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participates in the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat', on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.(PTI)

Addressing the 'India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about the transformative impact of the semiconductor projects.

“Today is going to be a historic day. We are not only scripting history today but also taking a step forward towards a bright future. This will help in making India a global hub for semiconductor facility,” PM Modi said.

The semiconductor industry in India is still in a nascent stage, with various local and multinational companies intending to tap its vast potential.

Highlighting the strategic significance of India's foray into semiconductor manufacturing, PM Modi underscored the importance of a reliable and resilient supply chain, especially in the wake of challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“India commits, India delivers, and democracy delivers. There are only a few countries in the world that are manufacturing semiconductors, and Covid-19 has taught us that the world needs a reliable and resilient supply chain. India is eager to play a crucial role in this,” the prime minister said.

"India is already a space, nuclear and digital power, but we will also start the commercial production of semiconductor products. That day is not far when India will also become a global power in this sector," he asserted.

PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to self-reliance and modernity through indigenous chip production.

"Due to various reasons, India was left behind during the first and the second industrial revolutions. However, India is pioneering Industry 4.0 with confidence."

“The 21st century is a technology-driven century and cannot be imagined without electronic chips. Made In India Chip, Designed In India Chip, will take India towards self-reliance and modernity,” he said.