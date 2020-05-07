Hizbul associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

india

Updated: May 07, 2020 21:29 IST

A day after Hizbul Mujahideen’s operational commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed in Kashmir, security forces on Thursday arrested an overground worker of the outfit from Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 22-year-old man arrested has been identified as Raqib Alam from Swanda village.

“The other day we had arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Tanveer Ahmad in Doda district in a case under Sections 120 B,122 of the Indian Penal Code, 7/25 IAA of Unlawful Activities Act. During questioning, he disclosed the name of Raqib Alam and his association with Hizbul terrorist Haroon, who was killed in an encounter in January,” police officer said.

“Raqib was picked up by a joint team of police and army on Thursday. During questioning, Raqib confessed that he had hidden a pistol and a wireless set given to him by the terrorists. He was taken to Shiva village from where recoveries were made,” he added.