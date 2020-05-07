e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hizbul associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

Hizbul associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

According to the officials, Raqib Alam was picked up by a joint team of police and army on Thursday. During questioning, Raqib confessed that he had hidden a pistol.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hizbul Mujahideen over ground worker, identified as Raqib Alam, has been arrested in Doda district of Jammu on Thursday.
Hizbul Mujahideen over ground worker, identified as Raqib Alam, has been arrested in Doda district of Jammu on Thursday.(Photo: ANI)
         

A day after Hizbul Mujahideen’s operational commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed in Kashmir, security forces on Thursday arrested an overground worker of the outfit from Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 22-year-old man arrested has been identified as Raqib Alam from Swanda village.

“The other day we had arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Tanveer Ahmad in Doda district in a case under Sections 120 B,122 of the Indian Penal Code, 7/25 IAA of Unlawful Activities Act. During questioning, he disclosed the name of Raqib Alam and his association with Hizbul terrorist Haroon, who was killed in an encounter in January,” police officer said.

“Raqib was picked up by a joint team of police and army on Thursday. During questioning, Raqib confessed that he had hidden a pistol and a wireless set given to him by the terrorists. He was taken to Shiva village from where recoveries were made,” he added.

tags
top news
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper