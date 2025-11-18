New Delhi, The Union home ministry has asked all states and Union Territories to make telemedicine facilities available to prisoners to provide timely access to medical care. Home ministry asks all states, UTs to make telemedicine facilities available to prisoners

In a communique to chief secretaries, DGs, and IGs of prisons of all states and UTs, the home ministry said timely access to medical care is important for all citizens of the country, including those incarcerated in prisons and correctional institutions, to ensure their health and well-being.

Underlining that telemedicine has emerged as a practical, efficient, and cost-effective solution for strengthening healthcare delivery, the ministry said that by establishing the facilities in prisons and linking them with nearby government hospitals through video conferencing, inmates can receive timely medical consultations and treatment without the need for physical transfer to medical institutions.

"This approach reduces security and logistical challenges, minimises administrative and financial burdens, and ensures continuity and accessibility of care," it said.

The ministry said "early diagnosis and prompt medical attention" prevent the escalation of disease and reduce the risk of complications, and comprehensive healthcare for prisoners is an essential component of upholding the human rights of inmates and promoting their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

It said that states should identify suitable government hospitals or medical colleges to provide teleconsultation services, install or upgrade video-conferencing infrastructure at prison hospitals or dispensaries and designate nodal medical officers to coordinate teleconsultations and maintain comprehensive medical records.

The ministry told officials to integrate telemedicine services, wherever feasible, with existing state-level or national telemedicine platforms to leverage established networks, expertise, and technical support.

"All states/UTs are requested to take necessary steps to make telemedicine facilities available to prison inmates. This initiative is expected to ensure timely access to quality healthcare, facilitate early detection and management of medical conditions, and contribute to improved overall health outcomes within prisons," the ministry said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.