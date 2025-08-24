Home ministry flags 2 Pakistan nationals on Bihar voter list, were SIR verified

In a case from Bhagalpur district in Bihar, two women who came from Pakistan in 1956 were issued voter ID cards, and even got verified during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The administration has the EPIC numbers of both women.(AFP File/ Representative)

However, the glitch was flagged by the Home Ministry. Subsequently, on the orders of the District Magistrate (DM), the process of removing their names from the voter list has begun. Both women are elderly and unable to communicate properly.

The Bhagalpur District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police were asked to investigate, verify, and submit a detailed report along with necessary action.

Bhagalpur DM Dr Naval Kishor Chaudhary said, "According to certain information, their names were found in the voter list. After verification, we will have Form-7 filled out and take action to remove the names as required. These instructions were received from the Ministry of Home Affairs."

However, the DM did not share detailed information about the case.

According to the investigation by the Ministry of Home Affairs, voter ID cards have been made in Tank Lane in the name of Imrana Khanam alias Imrana Khatoon, wife of Ibtul Hasan, and Firdousia Khanam, wife of Md. Tafjeel Ahmed.

The administration has the EPIC numbers of both. The report revealed that Firdousia, a resident of Rangpur, had come to India on January 19, 1956, on a three-month visa. Meanwhile, Imrana had come on a three-year visa.

The Bhagalpur district administration has started proceedings. Notices will be sent to both women, and they will have to present their side in due time, along with the necessary documents.

Both women live in Bhikanpur Gumti No. 3 Tank Lane under Ishakchak police station. Voter cards had even been issued in their names. After the case came to light, the district administration initiated the name-removal process.

In Imrana Khatoon's case, BLO (Booth Level Officer) Farzana Khatoon received the district administration's order, after which the process of name deletion began.

Farzana Khatoon said, "I verified them during the SIR. I received a letter from the department with their passport numbers, which I cross-checked. We have been asked to remove their names. One of their names is Imrana Khanam. She was not in a condition to speak, she is old and unwell. As per the orders of the department, I filled out the form and began the process of removing her name. Her passport is from 1956, and she got her visa in 1958. She is from Pakistan. The next step of the investigation will be carried out by the department. I had received a notice from the Home Ministry on 11 August."

When media personnel reached Imrana's house, the residents did not open the door and avoided speaking.

Firdousia Khatoon's son, Mohammad Gulrez, said, “No one has come here for any investigation. You see what the evidence is. The BLO had come earlier and took all the papers. Out of 11 documents, we submitted ours. We vote every time.”