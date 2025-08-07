Honey Singh, Karan Aujla in soup over songs ‘Millionaire’, ‘MF Gabru’ | What's the row?

The Punjab women's panel on Thursday took a suo motu notice of the "objectionable language" used by popular singers Karan Aujla and ‘Yo Yo’ Honey Singh in their latest songs 'MF Gabru' and 'Millionaire'. The songs 'MF Gabru' by Karan Aujla and 'Millionaire' by Yo Yo Honey Singh are popular on social media and other music platforms among masses.(Instagram)

Raj Lali Gill, chairperson of Punjab Women Commission, said that in the songs, “the singer neither controls their language nor considers respecting mothers.”

The songs 'MF Gabru' by Karan Aujla and 'Millionaire' by Yo Yo Honey Singh are popular on social media and other music platforms among masses.

What is the controversy

Punjab Women Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill said it has come to the notice of the commission that "objectionable language" against women has been used in the songs.

“Everyone has listened to the song and objected, but it still gets millions of views. It's not just the Women's Commission's responsibility to notice this; listeners and society also must reject such language... In the songs, the singer neither controls their language nor considers respecting mothers... They do this to make money,” news agency ANI quoted Gill as saying.

But it impacts our children, Gill said, adding that singers should understand their responsibility.

"They have crossed the limit in every way... I have just sent a complaint to BOI and DGP [director general of police] to summon them. Neither of them is in the country at the moment, but we should still contact them and seek an explanation. He should be summoned to appear here. After that, we will decide on the next step to take," she added.

In letters to the Punjab police chief, the Punjab women's panel also asked the singers to be present at the commission's office on August 11.

It asked the director general of police that a senior officer should immediately conduct an investigation or take action as per law in this regard.

“The investigating officer should be instructed to ensure that the status report regarding the action taken and the singers concerned be present at the commission office on August 11,” PTI news agency quoted lines from the letter.

It further stated that the commission, in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, may take suo motu cognisance of matters relating to violation of the rights, dignity and safety of women.