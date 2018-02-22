Honour killing: Class-11 boy beaten to death by girlfriend’s brother in Haryana

In an apparent case of honour killing, an 18-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his girlfriend’s brother in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on Wednesday. The body of Pradeep Singh, a Class-11 student of a government school in Israna village, was found with his face mutilated at agriculture fields near his school. The police on reaching the spot found Pradeep’s wailing girlfriend sitting besides his body along with other students.

The police said Pradeep was tricked into going to agriculture fields from his school by the accused’s aides. When he reached, around seven men attacked him with lathis and sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

The police said Pradeep’s friend informed the school faculty when the former failed to return.

DSP Vinod Kumar said initial investigations indicated that Pradeep’s girlfriend’s brother Pritam found out about their relationship and killed him in rage. “He is absconding and has been booked under IPC Section 302 along with his six unidentified aides,” he added.

The police have also recovered a blood-soaked lathi from the spot that was allegedly used to kill Pradeep. The DSP said they have sent the girl to the safe home till further developments, apprehending risk to her life from her family. The police said the victim and accused, both belonged to Rambas village.