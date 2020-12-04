e-paper
Home / India News / Hope govt will meet demands, else farmers’ protest will continue, says BKU leader Tikait

Hope govt will meet demands, else farmers’ protest will continue, says BKU leader Tikait

Delhi’s border points remained choked as thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states held demonstrations for the ninth consecutive day, after talks between three union ministers and a representative group of agitating farmers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait .
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait .(HT photo)
         

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers are hoping that the government will meet their demands during the fifth round of talks scheduled on December 5, failing which they will continue their protests against the new farm laws.

“The government and the farmers did not reach any decision during the meeting held on Thursday. The government wants to make amendments to the three laws, but we want the laws to be completely repealed.  If the government does not agree to our demands, we will continue to protest. We are looking to find out what happens in Saturday’s meeting,” Tikait told PTI.

The two sides are scheduled to meet on Saturday again.

The farmer community has expressed apprehension that the new laws are “anti-farmer”, and would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations.     

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

