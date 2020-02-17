‘Hope they will be executed on March 3’: Delhi gang rape case victim’s mother on fresh death warrant for convicts

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:38 IST

The mother of the December 2012 Delhi gang rape victim on Monday said she was satisfied with a fresh death warrant being issued for the four convicts in the case and hoped they would be executed on March 3.

“I am not very happy as this is the third time that death warrant has been issued. We have struggled so much, so I am satisfied that death warrant has been issued finally. I hope they (convicts) will be executed on 3rd March,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Her reaction came minutes after a Delhi court ordered that the four men, convicted of rape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic, be hanged on March 3 at 6 a,. This is the third black warrant issued by the court in this case.

“The death warrant would be now executed on March 3 at 6 am,” judge Dharmender Rana said in a one-line order pronounced on Monday afternoon. The judge had earlier in the day reserved his order after arguments by both sides.