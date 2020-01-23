Tihar Jail preps to hang 4 Delhi gang rape convicts, asks them to list last wish

india

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 14:45 IST

Tihar jail authorities have asked the four convicts of the December 16 gang rape case to list their last wish before they are hanged to death on February 1.

Senior officials said the request was made by the Tihar administration last week and none of the four have responded yet.

Additional inspector general, Rajkumar confirmed that they have asked the four men in writing to list out their last wish before they are hanged to death. “We are awaiting a reply from them. None of them have responded so far,” he said.

Rajkumar said, only once they tell us what their last wish is, Tihar authorities will take a decision if the wish can be fulfilled. “Not every wish can be completed. The administration will take a decision once they revert to us in writing,” the AIG said.

Officials said, the four convicts have also been asked to name anyone they wish to meet one last time and transfer any property or belongings they own to anyone they wish.

Their hanging has been delayed due to filing of review, curative and mercy petitions over a period of several months.

Fresh death warrants were issued by a Delhi court on January 17 for the hanging of Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) on February 1 at 6 am.