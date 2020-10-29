e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Hopefully now he sees some light’: JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan

‘Hopefully now he sees some light’: JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq had claimed on Wednesday that the Imran Khan government had abruptly released Abhinandan Varthaman, fearing an attack by India.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 11:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP president JP Nadda addresses a public rally at Bihar Sharif in Nalanda in this file photo.
BJP president JP Nadda addresses a public rally at Bihar Sharif in Nalanda in this file photo. (PTI Photo )
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party over what he said what their attitude towards the Indian Army, government and the country’s citizens. He used a video of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq video talking about Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was released after he landed in Pakistani custody in February last year after a dogfight between Indian and Pakistani pilots.

“Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light...” Nadda tweeted.

“Congress Party premised it’s entire campaign around keeping our armed forces weak. They mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour and tried every trick to ensure India doesn’t get latest Rafale Planes. The people India rejected such politics and punished Congress,” the BJP leader added as he also posted the video of Sadiq.

 

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq had claimed on Wednesday that the Imran Khan government had abruptly released Abhinandan Varthaman, fearing an attack by India. Sadid in his speech in the National Assembly said that foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan “that night by 9pm.”

He told opposition leaders that Qureshi in a meeting with the parliamentary leaders, including PPP and PML-N and Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had asked for Abhinandan to be released. “I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for God’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9pm,” Sadiq said while speaking in Urdu.

Wing Commander Varthaman had shot down a Pakistani aircraft F-16, which had transgressed into the Indian airspace during a dog fight between Indian and Pakistani air force in February 2019. His plane had crossed over to the Pakistani side and was shot down. He was returned to India on March 1 that year.

tags
top news
Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Centre issues ordinance to form new commission to replace SC-mandated EPCA
Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Centre issues ordinance to form new commission to replace SC-mandated EPCA
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
JD Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
JD Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
BSP’s Mayawati suspends 7 ]MLAs day after they met Akhilesh Yadav
BSP’s Mayawati suspends 7 ]MLAs day after they met Akhilesh Yadav
NIA raids in terror-funding case at Srinagar, Delhi continue for 2nd day
NIA raids in terror-funding case at Srinagar, Delhi continue for 2nd day
Green Delhi mobile app to be launched today: All you need to know
Green Delhi mobile app to be launched today: All you need to know
49,881 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 8 million
49,881 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 8 million
‘President Trump knows he needs India…’: US State Department’s Spokesperson
‘President Trump knows he needs India…’: US State Department’s Spokesperson
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In