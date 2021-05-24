Horror caught on CCTV: Man dies after bike dodges check post in Telangana

It is said that one should keep calm and drive safely. However, youngsters, especially in India, tend to take safe driving as a joke. They often get inspired by fictitious scenes of rash driving in movies, TV serials and viral videos, not realising the adrenaline punch can be fatal.

On Saturday, a horrific video emerged from Telangana, where a man was killed after the bike in which he was riding pillion attempted to dodge a forest department check post in Thapalapur village, in Jannaram Mandal area of the Mancherial district. The 25-second-long video, which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, shows a policeman waving his hand and telling the bike to slow down and stop as it approaches near the check post. But the biker did not obey and went past the barricade speeding. The driver managed to duck on time, however, the pillion rider couldn’t and bashed his head on the barricade.





According to a report by Telangana today, the deceased pillion rider was 30-year-old Sudaveni Venkatesh Goud, who belonged to the Kothagudem village in Luxettipet Mandal. Goud suffered severe head injuries upon impact and died on the spot.

The driver of the bike has been identified as Bandi Chandrasekhar and he is a native of the Patha Kommugudem village in Luxettipet mandal, the Telangana today report added. A complaint was filed by Goud’s father Malla following which a case has been registered against Chandrasekhar under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

