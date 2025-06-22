Hosur Flyover shift causes major traffic congestion on Chennai-Bengaluru highway

Traffic was disrupted in Hosur on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway after a flyover section developed a lateral shift by nearly 50 meters, leading to an emergency inspection by the National Highways Department. Authorities immediately closed the flyover to all vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure.(ANI/representational)

The incident happened near the Bagalur Road Circle area under Hosur Corporation limits in Krishnagiri district, close to the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

A gap about 15 cm wide and 50 meters long appeared on the flyover, which moved the beam structure connecting the Krishnagiri-Bangalore and Bangalore-Krishnagiri sections.

As a result, authorities immediately stopped traffic on the Krishnagiri-Bangalore flyover, diverting vehicles to the service road leading to Hosur bus stand, causing heavy traffic congestion.

"Vehicular traffic had already been diverted due to widening work on Bagalur Road. This sudden shift in the flyover has only made the situation worse. Motorists are facing significant hardship," said a local official involved in traffic control.

Officials from the National Highways Department reached the site and began an urgent inspection of the displaced section. Engineers started repair work using a circular bearing mechanism at the bottom of the structure to stabilize the bridge.

The National Highway witnessed heavy traffic as vehicular movement to Bengaluru was suspended.

The flyover, located near the Hosur Bus Stand, reportedly shifted laterally by about half a foot, with a visible crack in its central portion. Following the development, officials from the National Highways Authority rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

Authorities immediately closed the flyover to all vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure.

As a result, vehicles travelling from the Salem-Chennai region via Krishnagiri to Bengaluru were diverted to the service road in front of the flyover.

The diversion has led to significant traffic snarls, with congestion stretching up to 3 km from the Hosur Bus Stand. Commuters and motorists have been facing severe delays and inconvenience.

National Highway officials have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the damage.

Meanwhile, diversions remain in place, and commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes until further notice.