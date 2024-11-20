Lawyer attacked with sickle outside court in TN's Krishnagiri, critical: Report

A 30-year-old lawyer was attacked with a sickle outside a court complex in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. The victim named Kannan was working for a senior advocate and was allegedly attacked while exiting the court after his appearance in a case, India Today reported.



HT cannot independently verify this video.



According to the report, the attacker named Anandhan stopped the lawyer in Hosur, pulled out a sickle and began to assault him.



In a viral video that HT cannot independently verify, the attacker repeatedly hit Kannan on the head with a sickle even after he became unconscious and fell on the ground.



According to the India Today report, the 30-year-old lawyer was taken to a private hospital where his condition is said to be critical. The accused Anandhan later surrendered at the judicial magistrate's court. Police officials said Kannan was attacked over a grudge.





Teacher hacked to death in school

Teacher hacked to death in school

In another development, a 26-year-old school teacher was allegedly hacked to death by a 30-year-old man in the staffroom of her school in Thanjavur district.



“Preliminary investigations revealed that Madhan had love interest for Ramani following which his family expressed interest in arranging their marriage, to which Ramani declined. Frustrated by her refusal, Madhan attacked Ramani in the staff room of the government school," police officials told ANI.



AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the murder and said the incident had exposed that government teachers and doctors lacked safety and security at their workplaces.



In another development, a man allegedly hacked his mother-in-law to death besides critically injuring his wife and her sister with an axe over a family dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

The accused, Suresh Kumar, fled after attacking the trio at Kiya village on Sunday night but was arrested within 12 hours and booked under the relevant sections of law, officials told PTI.



(With agency inputs)

